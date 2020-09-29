(1928 - 2020) - It is with much love that the family of Frank Robinson would like to share of his passing on Saturday, September 19th at the age of 92. Frank grew up on an apple farm near Woodstock, New Brunswick. He met Jean, the love of his life, in 1948 and this year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. In 1959, they packed up their belongings, left the family farm and moved to Lindsay, where alongside his father-in-law, Ralph Smith, he launched what would become a thriving potato business. Together with Jean, he built a wonderful life in Lindsay, a town they would proudly call home for more than 60 years. There they raised two children, Susan (Rod Malcolm) and Eric; and eventually started several businesses, often in the company of those closest to them. These included a broiler chicken farm, the development of Lakeside Village and launching Robinson Kitchen Farm Equipment. Later, the many associations Frank made during his 23 years of Real Estate were something he thoroughly enjoyed. Frank was the proud grandfather of Scott (Dana), Katie and Leslie (Kit). His grandchildren, great-grandson Henry and many nieces, nephews and their families were huge sources of joy and he cherished time with them. He is fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Marion Robinson (Carl); and his niece and nephew, Mary Fitsell and Blaine Kitchen of Lindsay and predeceased by his siblings Shirley, Paul (Shirley), Emily Fox (Roy), Betty Kitchen (Ron) and Carl. Frank will forever be remembered as a man who dedicated himself to his family, friends, Church and work. Frank loved being around people and was quick to share an outstretched hand or warm smile. There is a long list of people who share wonderful memories of time spent with Frank and Jean over the years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private family burial, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cambridge Street United Church or the charity that Jean has served tirelessly, The Alzheimer's Society of Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, Ontario. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca
