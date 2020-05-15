John George MOFFAT
Died peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Nancy Moffat (nee-McGrath). Loving father of George Moffat, Daphne Penstock (Kevin) and proud grandfather of Jolie, Samson, Hewitt, Maxine and Adelaide. Predeceased by his parents George and Elizabeth Moffat (nee-Love) and sister Laurel Lewis (nee-Moffat). Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In keeping with John's wishes cremation has taken place. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date when conditions permit. Arrangements entrusted to Comstock - Kaye Life Celebration Centre (705) 745-4683. Donations to Covenant House and Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
We have fond memories of John
Brenda Calder
Friend
May 13, 2020
John was a pleasure to work with at Humpty Dumpty Foods, really enjoyed my times with him on his route, my condolences to Nancy and family
Frank
Friend
