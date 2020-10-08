1/
John Gordon HARPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at his residence on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Carole Adams for over 35 years. Dear father of John Jr, Gordon, Janet and Judy. Missed by June Harper. Dear brother of Joyce Billing (the late Don). Predeceased by Emerson Harper, Betty Jean Wall, Arthur Harper and Gladys Dyer. Brother-in-law to Harry, Charlie, the late Faye Rowe, Ted Adams, Alec Harper and Sherry Fenney. He will be sadly missed by his boy Shadow, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. There will be a private graveside service held at ST. MARK'S ANGLICAN CEMETERY, Otonabee. In memory of John, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved