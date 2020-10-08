Peacefully at his residence on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Carole Adams for over 35 years. Dear father of John Jr, Gordon, Janet and Judy. Missed by June Harper. Dear brother of Joyce Billing (the late Don). Predeceased by Emerson Harper, Betty Jean Wall, Arthur Harper and Gladys Dyer. Brother-in-law to Harry, Charlie, the late Faye Rowe, Ted Adams, Alec Harper and Sherry Fenney. He will be sadly missed by his boy Shadow, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. There will be a private graveside service held at ST. MARK'S ANGLICAN CEMETERY, Otonabee. In memory of John, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com