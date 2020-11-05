Passed away on November 1, 2020 at his home at Thorncliffe Place in Nepean in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Richlark (née Ashby). Loving father of Kathy Richlark, Merri Dawson (Bob), Joanne Gervais (Dean), Peter (Susan), and Paul (Lori). Proud grandfather of Heathyr Francis, Theresa (Luke) Francis, Mike (Ashleigh) Francis, Peter, Maggi, Robyn, Merrion, Heather Gainer (Chris), Sara Callaghan (Brad), Danielle Fetchko (George), Natalie Jahn (Andrew), MacKenzie, Morgynn, Cassidy and Joshua and great-grandfather of Charlie, Nora, Claire, Connor, Charlotte and Isaac. Dear brother of Walter, Mildred Heinrich (Ron), Evelyn Lukan, the late Mary Shedden, late Alice Syrota and the late Fr. Eugene Richlark. John was born in Saskatchewan in 1929 and came to Peterborough to play hockey, the game he loved. In Peterborough he met the love of his life Arlene Ashby and several lifelong friends. John and Arlene married the summer of 1952 and settled in the North End of Peterborough where they lived together for 66 years and raised their five children. He first began his career playing hockey and working for General Electric as a machinist, then moved to the Peterborough Fire Department for several years, and finally as building manager for the Peterborough Clinic. Due to the current restrictions, a service will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in memory of John may be made to the Peterborough Sports Hall of Fame. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre (705) 745-4683. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com