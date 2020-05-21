Passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 89. Husband of his loving wife Theresa Evans of 64 years. Loving father of his children Paul (Lisa) Evans, and Laurie (Mike Fryia). Cherished grandfather of Shayne, Jamiera (Drew), Zachary (Alex), Joel (Jen), and Jaden. Proud "G.G." of Amery, Ruby, Edith, Zoey, and Ryder. Survived by his brother Robert and predeceased by his siblings Norma, Gilbert, and Len. Jack will also be missed by family, neighbours, friends, and his faithful companion "Callie". Private family arrangements have been made due to COVID-19 restrictions. In memory of Jack, donations may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society Animal Services, or the Alzheimer's Society-Peterborough through the funeral home or online. www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca In Remembrance We watched you suffer We watched you sigh, But all we could do Was just stand by. When the time came We suffered too, For you never deserved What you went through. God took your hand And we had to part. He eased your pain But broke our hearts. If you could have spoken Before you died, These are the words You would have replied: "This life for me is truly past. I love you all to the very last, Weep not for me but courage take And love one another - for my sake."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.