After a brief stay at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Jack passed away with his family at his side. John Henry Vanatter better known as 'Jack' moved to Fenelon Falls with his parents Earl and Emily Vanateer in 1932, at the age of 2. Jack was the loving husband of the late Ina Vanatter (nee York) 2009. Dear father of Linda (Larry) Lake, Nancy (Monty) Crowe and Cheryl (Gerard) Pearson. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, David, Heather, Michael, Becky, Carrie and Jeff, and his great grandchildren Jessica, Sammy, Phineas, Beverley, Colton, Henry, and Jamieson. Jack learned his father's trade as a butcher and joined his parents grocery business Jack and Ina operated Van's Groceteria until they retired in 1976. Jack joined the Fenelon Falls Fire Department as a teenager and continued to volunteer for over 50 years. When the fire alarm blew, Jack could be seen racing from the store down the street to the fire hall, while untying his butcher's apron on the fly. His long legs would have him there in no time ready to face whatever challenge that was required. He was involved in his church and community over the years. An avid outdoorsman who along with Ina, spent their retirement travelling and exploring North America. He especially enjoyed canoeing and passed the love of paddling to his children and grandchildren. A gentleman always; kind, patient, thankful, respectful, fun loving, filled with laughter and love which he generously shared with his family. He always had a quick smile and saw the humour in things. Even during his illness, he remained strong and a role model for all. A private family graveside service will be held at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation to Fenelon Falls United Church or to or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank his friends and neighbours for their support and thoughtful contact during this year of challenges. Your calls and cards were a source of happiness for Dad and reminded him that the community kept him in their thoughts. We would also like to thank all those who assisted Dad at home and a sincere thank-you to the nurses and doctors at RMH for their kindness and compassion.