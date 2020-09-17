Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday September 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by, loved and missed by his children Denise and Gregory, dear cousin Brenda Throop, special friends Guy and Carol Gordon, neighbor Maggie, his much loved cat, Tigger, and many extended friends and family. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Anne Hilyer and sister Beth. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. #239, Bobcaygeon. Donations can be made and condolences may be shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.738.3222.