|
|
January 23, 1982 World War Two Veteran Dad, 38 years now have come and gone As this was the day that God suddenly called you home. Never having the chance to say goodbye Only through the thousand of tears I've cried Time heals the pain so they say But you not here hurts in every way. I wish I could see you, hold your face in my hands Tell you I love you over and over again. But for now, I go where you rest with mom by your side For I still carry the part of my heart that has died. Love you dad, forever and a day, Chris and Family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020