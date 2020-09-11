With sadness, we wish to announce the passing of John Laurance Irvine, at home, surrounded by family, on September 8, 2020, in his 93rd year. John was a broad spectrum Canadian. Born and married to his bunny, Doris, in Alberta, educated and initiating a family together in British Columbia, John spent his entire engineering career in Nuclear at General Electric in Peterborough Ontario. It was in Peterborough that John and Doris raised their four children who in turn went on to raise five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. John is survived by sons Don and Ray, daughters Heather and Linda, grandchildren Leigh-Ann, Richard, Daniel, Evan and Malia, and great-grandchildren Aimee-Lynn, Gwenevere, and Bethani. With the special attention of nursing staff from St. Elizabeth and Dr. Whiting, Dad was able to remain home to his final day. The family is grateful for the level of care, respect and attention this group provided him. We thank you. Don, Ray and Heather would also like to express a special and well deserved thank you to sister Linda for her care and devotion to Dad through his final year. Without her personal commitment, it is very unlikely Dad would have been able to remain home, as he most obviously wished. We are most grateful to her. A family graveside service will be held on September 11, 2020. As health protocol allows, an informal gathering of family and friends, with a focus on John's life, to be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity of choice
are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com