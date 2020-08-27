John MEHEW

Passed away on August 18 in Cochranville PA in his 86th year. John grew up in Peterborough, son of Walter and Laura Mehew. He moved to Wilmington Delaware to pursue a career with IBM for 30 years. He leaves behind his best friend Marie Olver of Peterborough and his four children, Laurel, John, David and Holly, who was his care giver during his battle with cancer. He also leaves four grandchildren, John, Randall, Brendan and Elizabeth. He is survived by his brother David (Sharon) of Peterborough. Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Lawson (John). Cremation has taken place.



