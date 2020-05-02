John Michael DICKINSON
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 78. Beloved and cherished husband of Linda. Fondly remembered by many family members, friends, neighbours and their furry animals. John was a dedicated and well respected long time employee of Ducks Unlimited. A private service to be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Ducks Unlimited through www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
