Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 78. Beloved and cherished husband of Linda. Fondly remembered by many family members, friends, neighbours and their furry animals. John was a dedicated and well respected long time employee of Ducks Unlimited. A private service to be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Ducks Unlimited through www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com