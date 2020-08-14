Peacefully entered into rest with family by his side on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital. John at the age of 83, is the beloved husband of Jackie (née Hayes) for 51 years of marriage. Cherished father of Duane Shyne (Debbie), Lori Noonan (Richard) and Jennifer Oliver (Jamie). Loving grandfather to Adam Shyne, Amanda Shyne; and Papa to Jackson Oliver and Lily Oliver. Great-grandfather of Dexter Shyne. Brother of Helen O'Neill and Anne Lucas. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and close friend Margaret Nauss. John is predeceased by best friend and sister Mary McDaid, and parents Patrick and Kathleen Shyne. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church on Monday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at St. Luke's Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to St. Luke's Church Restoration Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
.