January 22, 1929 - May 16, 2020 John Berhardt passed away at home on Saturday, May 16th in Bolsover, Ontario. He was married to his loving wife Ruby (Langston) for nearly 68 years and was father to Barry (Rita Raymer), Karen (Allan) McInnes and Brian (Marianna Kinnari). He will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and many friends. A private family interment service will be held in Bolsover on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held in Bolsover as well as Toronto at a later date when the COVID-19 situation permits.



