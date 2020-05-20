John Philip William BERNHARDT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 22, 1929 - May 16, 2020 John Berhardt passed away at home on Saturday, May 16th in Bolsover, Ontario. He was married to his loving wife Ruby (Langston) for nearly 68 years and was father to Barry (Rita Raymer), Karen (Allan) McInnes and Brian (Marianna Kinnari). He will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and many friends. A private family interment service will be held in Bolsover on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held in Bolsover as well as Toronto at a later date when the COVID-19 situation permits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved