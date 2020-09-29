(retired Bus driver with the City of Peterborough) Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Palliative Care Unit on Monday, September 21, 2020 in his 76th year. Loving father of Tony Walker and Tina Watson and her husband Donny. Cherished grandfather of Camryn Walker, Addison Walker, Riley Watson and Joshua Watson. Dear brother of Gary "Joe" Walker and his wife Linda, and Marg Chatten and her husband Jim. Tiny was predeceased by his parents William and Bertha, and his brothers Bruce and Jimmy. In accordance with Tiny's Wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service will be held at later date. In memory of Tiny, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Crohn`s and Colitis Canada would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com