John Pokorny, born May 12th 1926 in Kladno, passed away peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital, on Wednesday October 28th 2020. He moved to Canada when he was 25 and studied electrical engineering at George Brown College. His career took him to Imperial Surgical Company, from which he retired as plant manager. John moved to the Lindsay area and became a game warden and was involved in local politics. John was predeceased by his wife Helen, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Beatrix and his step-children, Christine (Chuck), John (Sara), Marshall (Ashley) his niece Danus (Petr). John will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Evan, Ryan, Cameron, Sydney, Freddie and Katie. Visitation will be held at the Mackey Funeral Home on Monday, November 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 with a funeral mass to follow at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Russell Street East, Lindsay at 1:00p.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 233 Lindsay Street South. If desired, memorial donations to the War Amps would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca