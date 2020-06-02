January 30, 1925 - May 28, 2020 It is with great sorrow that the family of John (Jack) Robert Luther announces his peaceful passing at Fairhaven Long Term Care Facility, on May 28th, 2020. Beloved husband for 73 years of his "angel on earth," Doris/Dot (Withers). Jack was the cherished father of Linda (Albert) Parsons and Judith Lodi (Debra Gollnick). He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kathryn Aldrich, Robert Parsons (Kendra) and Sarah Zivoin (David), as well as his great-grandchildren Alexandra Aldrich, Roen and Karissa Parsons, Jackson and Nicole Zivoin and extended family members. He is survived by his older brother, Sidney Luther, whose visits and calls made Jack's days much brighter and he is predeceased by his sisters Ruby Watkins (Frank), Pat Pickering (Frank) and his brother Joe/Mike Luther (Iris Hamilton). Jack was born in Lac Vert, Saskatchewan. After the Prairies turned into a Dust Bowl in 1939, the Luther family moved to Peterborough. Jack served in the Air Force during WW11. He later became a member of the Peterborough Fire Department surviving both the historic Zaks and Empress fires. Jack and Dot owned a summer resort (Tamarack Park) in the Haliburton Highlands. As Manager of Shipping Stores, Jack was the last employee working for the Peterborough Outboard Marine Corporation. After residing for 21 years in the home that they built on Sunset Blvd., Jack and Dot moved to Keene where they lived for almost 50 years, made many great friends and were members of the executive committee of the Keene Legion. As snowbirds, they traveled extensively. Jack made his family extremely proud when he settled so well into his new home at Fairhaven while maintaining his sense of humour and becoming well loved by all. Jack was very fond of the staff who cared for him and he often spoke highly of his physician, Dr. Donald Spink. He developed a wonderful friendship with another resident, Ellis (El to Jack) Peters, who constantly "looked in on" and "looked out for" him. Our family is sincerely grateful for, and cannot praise enough, Dr. Spink, Executive Director Lionel Towns and the staff of Fairhaven, especially those on the 5th floor. We will forever remember the kindness, care and compassion that they exhibited time and again. We are also very thankful for the love and support provided by family and friends during this difficult time. Due to COVID restrictions, the immediate family will attend a graveside service and interment on June 3rd at Rosemount Cemetery with The Reverend Peter Mills officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be given to the Fairhaven Foundation or St. John's, Ida Anglican Church.