Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on May 31, 2020, in his 85th year. Bob, beloved husband of Margaret (Gibson). Dear father of Lianne (Mike) and Philip John Spearman. Cherished Granddad "Bobby" of Lila. A 22-year valued employee with Fisher Gauge, Bob was an avid SCUBA diver/instructor and active member of the Trident Underwater Club. He served on several community committees, was a talented wood craftsman, and the ultimate handyman. Spending time with family and friends, riding his bike, walking the trails, greeting his four-legged buddies and all that jazz! This was, in essence, the Bob we knew and loved. Heartfelt thanks to Bob's doctors, nurses and caregivers for their kindness and compassion. At Bob's request cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences or donations to Hospice Peterborough, the Alzheimer's Society, PRHC or LAWS would be appreciated and can be made through www.communityalternative.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Margaret and family - so sorry for your loss. Many fond memories of Bob came to mind when I heard of his passing.
Lorraine Human and Jack Law
June 8, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to you Margaret and family. We were very saddened to hear about Bob and for your loss. Sending love and hugs to you all.

Suzanne, Andy and family. Xxx
Suzanne Goodwin
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dear Margaret..Im so sorry to hear of Bobs passing. I have fond memories of Bob at The Gauge. I remember how Bob was my fathers go to guy for any underwater diving for the boat. Cherish all the memories. Thinking of you all x
Jane Ulrich
Coworker
June 7, 2020
Such a gentle giant and wonderful friend. You will be missed dear Bob.
Irene Robson
Friend
June 7, 2020
Margaret....I'm so sorry for your loss.
Don Frise
Friend
June 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. You are in our thoughts.

Bruce & Beth
Bruce Sarginson
Friend
June 5, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bobs passing. I remember many interesting conversations we had over the years. I will miss Bobs enthusiasm for what we shared
John Morritt
Friend
June 5, 2020
The loss of a highly valued and treasured friend is grievous to so many. Bob will be sorely missed as he embarks on his next journey. The loveable teddy bear taught me so much I will forever be grateful. Deepest sympathies to you Margaret, Lianne and Phillip
Bob & Cathy Pettifer
Bob Pettifer
Friend
June 5, 2020
Dear Marg and family. I'm so sorry to hear that you lost Bob. I was so happy to see you both at the Museum from time to time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kim
Kim
Friend
June 5, 2020
Margaret, so sorry to read of Bobs passing. He was a respected and talented man and always ready to help
Marilyn Hartley
Friend
June 5, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Bob at Fisher Gauge. He had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humour. I know he will be missed. My condolences to Margaret and family.
Verne Wall
Coworker
June 5, 2020
y thoughts are with you and your family Margaret. John was a gentle soul and so gifted in his woodworking. I will always enjoy the treasures he made for me. His contributions to the Bridgenorth Beautification Committee made a difference to our small community.
Sally Chenoweth
Friend
June 5, 2020
A truly wonderful individual, helpful with both advice and effort.
Respected by all.
Rest well Bob.
Condolences to Marg.
Ron Conners
Friend
