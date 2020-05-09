Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on May 1, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved son of Ray and Barbara. Dear brother of Kathy (Russ) Bradley and Donna (Glen) Wagar. Cherished uncle of Kirk (Kelly) and Laura (Mitch) Bradley, Kristin (Justin) Powell and Derek (Kerry) Vanschyndel. John was a very talented artist and talented musician and brought joy to your family when you played for them. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 9, 2020.