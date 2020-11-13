1/1
Jon Daryl Tamblyn
Passed away at the Ross memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Predeceased by his father, Morice "Hank" Tamblyn. Survived by his mother Grace "Bonnie" Tamblyn, sisters Patti Tamblyn and Judith Tamblyn-Paterson, her husband Jim Paterson and nieces Jessalyn Paterson and Janna Paterson and her partner Nick Smith. Lovingly remembered by his aunt and many cousins and also his lifelong friends and the many new friends he made during his battle with cancer. Jon was born and raised in Lindsay and moved to Toronto in 1972 where he attended U of T for five years. He continued to live in and enjoy his life in Toronto for many years. He owned and drove his own cab for more than 20 years and then switched to a more technical career after attending George Brown College. More time passed and he decided to return to Lindsay where he lived until he passed away. He fought an amazing battle with pancreatic cancer for over eight years. Jon was a volunteer driver with Wheels of Hope, driving cancer patients to appointments in various hospitals throughout southern Ontario. Jon wished to thank the many health care workers involved with his care while at Princess Margaret, UHN, Lakeridge Health and the Ross Memorial Hospitals and all of the staff that worked hard to help him fight his battle. Also the community care nurses and PSW's who came to his home to help him. Also, to the many people that worked with hospice who offered him support and comfort. And also Dr. S. Hainer and his staff. Jon greatly appreciated all those who in any way helped with his care. In keeping with Jon's wishes, cremation has taken place and there was a small private gathering at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday November 14. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada at pancreaticcancercanada.ca or to the Ross Memorial Hospital. Donations and condolences for the family may be offered through Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
