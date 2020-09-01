(Founding Director of Canadian Welding Skills Inc.) Passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 65 years. Jon will be fondly remembered by Olga Palatics and her family. Father of Jennifer Currah, Michael Bennett and friend to their mother, Karen Bennett. Grandfather of Keaton and Brinley Currah. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Ruth Bennett. Dear cousin of Terry, Tara, Larry, Kathleen and all of their extended families. Jon's attention to detail, determination and pride in his workmanship were instrumental in the launch and development of Canadian Welding Skills Inc. He will be sadly missed by the GE Old Guys Club and his many friends, especially, Larry and Brenda Carl, Phil and Lenore Armstrong, Rose and her late husband Chris Murphy, Paul Eady, the Campbell Family and Larry and Marion Franks. There will be a graveside service to commemorate Jon's life held at St. George's Anglican Cemetery in Newcastle, Ontario on a date in September. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic those who wish to attend this service must contact the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME at 705-745-3211 to reserve attendance and be informed of the date and time. Space is limited and it will be on a first come, first serve basis. COVID-19 requirements will be in effect which include the wearing of face coverings and social distancing. In memory of Jon, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
"Weld On"