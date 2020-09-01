1/2
Jonathan Ralph BENNETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Founding Director of Canadian Welding Skills Inc.) Passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 65 years. Jon will be fondly remembered by Olga Palatics and her family. Father of Jennifer Currah, Michael Bennett and friend to their mother, Karen Bennett. Grandfather of Keaton and Brinley Currah. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Ruth Bennett. Dear cousin of Terry, Tara, Larry, Kathleen and all of their extended families. Jon's attention to detail, determination and pride in his workmanship were instrumental in the launch and development of Canadian Welding Skills Inc. He will be sadly missed by the GE Old Guys Club and his many friends, especially, Larry and Brenda Carl, Phil and Lenore Armstrong, Rose and her late husband Chris Murphy, Paul Eady, the Campbell Family and Larry and Marion Franks. There will be a graveside service to commemorate Jon's life held at St. George's Anglican Cemetery in Newcastle, Ontario on a date in September. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic those who wish to attend this service must contact the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME at 705-745-3211 to reserve attendance and be informed of the date and time. Space is limited and it will be on a first come, first serve basis. COVID-19 requirements will be in effect which include the wearing of face coverings and social distancing. In memory of Jon, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com "Weld On"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 31, 2020
I had the pleasure of of working with Jon for many years at Numet Engineering.He was a really talented person who inspired anyone he worked with And he had agreat sense of humour. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to all his family
Dan Pammett
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Oh Jon, what are we going to do without you. You added so much laughter and good times to our lives. The world is not going to be the same without you. I guess we can just say "See you on the other side big guy." We love and miss you.
Lenore and Phil Armstrong
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved