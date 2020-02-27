|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his 81st year. Jon is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sally (née Randall). Predeceased by his first wife, "Anne" Ermelinda (née Mayr).Beloved father of David Vaughan, Margaret (Brad Craig), Martin Vaughan (Liz), Heidi (Wayne Annis) and Sarah (Graham Bashford). Dearly missed by his grandchildren; Nathan, Rachel, Jeremiah, Luke, Judah, Ambrielle, Hunter, Hudson and Ella. Survived by sisters Jean (Don Wilson) and Nancy Black (Jack) and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation took place on Sunday, February 23rd from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. A funeral service took place on Monday, February 24th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Fairview Baptist Church, 130 Colborne Street West, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Heritage Christian School, or the Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home, or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 27, 2020