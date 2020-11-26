1/1
Jose Mabel (nee Jackson) BARRIE
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 80th year. Beloved husband of Don Barrie for 57 years. Cherished mother of Jennifer Barrie (Ian) and David Barrie (Julie). Proud Nana of Nicholas, Madeline, Benjamin and Carter. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Florence Jackson (nee-Marshall) and sisters Jackie Kennedy and Pat Hodge. Jose was a lifelong honorary member of Beta Sigma Phi. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Highland Park Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will occur in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to COMSTOCK - KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming Foundation would be appreciated by Jose's family.


November 25, 2020
Condolences to Don and family. Sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Whitworth
Neighbor
November 25, 2020
Don and family,
I am so sorry to hear of Josee' passing.
Thinking of you at this difficult time.
Ken Hawthorne
Friend
November 24, 2020
My condolences, found memories from betta sigma phi.....
Beverly
Friend
November 24, 2020
To the Barrie family, Leon and I were so sorry to hear about the loss of Jose. We have lived on the same street for forty seven years together. It is hard to watch the neighbourhood change from the original families that were part of Dobbin Ave. Our thought are with you now as you navigate this family loss. Lynn and Leon Butterworth
Lynn Butterworth
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
Don & family. So sorry to read the passing of Jose. I know it has been a difficult time for everyone. Please know we are thinking of all of you. Sincerely Gloria & Neil
Gloria Coombes
Friend
November 23, 2020
Jose was such a kind and caring lady. The world lost one of the loveliest souls. My thoughts are with all of the family.
Donna Murray
Friend
November 23, 2020
To Don and the Barrie family. So sorry to hear about the passing of Jose. I always enjoyed seeing her when she came to the Memorial Centre and ate in the restaurant. Always had that heartfelt smile when I would say hi to her. Please take care
Dave Moore
Friend
November 23, 2020
My Sincere condolences to all the family.
Helga Tedford
Helga Tedford
Friend
November 23, 2020
Mabel and I are so sorry to hear of Josie's passing. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We shall never forget the fun trip to Switzerland with the Antiques. I still treasure the hat Josie knitted for that trip along with the memories.
Doug & Mabel Brown
Friend
November 23, 2020
R.I.P. Josie
I'm sorry Don to hear about Josie's passing. My sympathies to you and your family.

Cathie Webster
Cathie Webster
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dear Don Donna and I are so sad to hear of Josie's passing. We have very fond memories of her and admired her immensely. Thinking of you and your family at this time.
Stephen Hynes
Friend
November 23, 2020
Condolences to the family
Ron Conners
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
Don, George and I would like to express our sincere condolences to you and to your family. We will remember you and your family in our prayers.
George and Marlene Zinkiewich
Friend
November 23, 2020
Don and family, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of Jose. I will always cherish our many happy times in sorority but it was our times working together at the Canadian Cancer Society that changed my life. Jose was the best teacher and mentor. She generously gave me her time and experience to ensure that I learnt the knowledge required for my position. She will always have a grateful and warm place in my heart. RIP, dear friend.
Anita Record
Friend
November 23, 2020
I dealt with Jose each year when I helped with the canvassing for SJH. She was always very helpful and a pleasure to deal with. Josie Manocchio
Josie Manocchio
Acquaintance
