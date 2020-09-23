Joe Hiddink passed away suddenly in his 62nd year at home uttering in his workshop that he loved. He left behind his best friend and wife Kim Hiddink (Coad) née Cragg. They were inseparable for 31 years. He also left his girls Mandy Jones (née Coad), Lacey McKinnon (née Coad), his son in law Mathew McKinnon, his grandchildren Megan Jones and Evan Jones. Joe was the son of Joseph and Isabella Hiddink (both deceased). He was the son-in-law of Helen "Peggy" Cragg. Joe could fix anything. He worked for Metro Housing, Victoria Haliburton Housing and the City of Kawartha Lakes Building and Properties for a total of 41 years. He was to happy that both he and Kim could retire early, and they were able to enjoy 5 years together in retirement. He loved music and playing his base and keyboards. Every night he could be heard playing in the basement. He had countless hobbies and was good at them all. He built most of the furniture in their home and he even built his own guitar. He was loved and will be so missed. A special thank you to neighbours Carl and Kathy who performed CPR while awaiting emergency services. According to his wishes Joe has cremated. A private interment has taken place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. In memory of Joe, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com