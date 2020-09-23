1/1
Joseph Albert "Joe" HIDDINK
1958-04-18 - 2020-09-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Hiddink passed away suddenly in his 62nd year at home uttering in his workshop that he loved. He left behind his best friend and wife Kim Hiddink (Coad) née Cragg. They were inseparable for 31 years. He also left his girls Mandy Jones (née Coad), Lacey McKinnon (née Coad), his son in law Mathew McKinnon, his grandchildren Megan Jones and Evan Jones. Joe was the son of Joseph and Isabella Hiddink (both deceased). He was the son-in-law of Helen "Peggy" Cragg. Joe could fix anything. He worked for Metro Housing, Victoria Haliburton Housing and the City of Kawartha Lakes Building and Properties for a total of 41 years. He was to happy that both he and Kim could retire early, and they were able to enjoy 5 years together in retirement. He loved music and playing his base and keyboards. Every night he could be heard playing in the basement. He had countless hobbies and was good at them all. He built most of the furniture in their home and he even built his own guitar. He was loved and will be so missed. A special thank you to neighbours Carl and Kathy who performed CPR while awaiting emergency services. According to his wishes Joe has cremated. A private interment has taken place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. In memory of Joe, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved