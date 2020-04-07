|
ARSENAULT, Joseph Augustin Passed away at Pinecrest Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon, on Friday April 3, 2020. Joe was a Veteran of the Korean War and worked as an Airframe Tech with the R.C.A.F. for 25 years. Loving husband of the late Emily Arsenault (2016). Sadly missed by his children JoAnn Gaudet (the late Jean-Claude) of Bobcaygeon, Pamela McLellan (Donald) of Calgary, Brenda Burshaw (Rob) of Peterborough, Michael Arsenault (Geralyn) of Calgary, Joe Arsenault (Shauna) of Wasaga Beach, Krista Bartley (Ken) of Trent Lakes, and his daughter-in-law Lisa Arsenault. Dear grandpa of 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents John and Ursule, son Franklyn and several brothers and sisters. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Bobcaygeon and Area COVID-19 Relief Fund as expressions of sympathy, and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen St., Bobcaygeon at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Pinecrest Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Joe.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020