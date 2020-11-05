It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe on November 2, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He was surrounded by his beloved family; his wife of 42 years, Barbara (nee Orr), and daughters Denise Munro (Jamie), Joanna Willoughby (John) and Diana Murphy (Brendan). He was the cherished grandpa of Olivia, Michael and Mitchell and dear brother of Robert (Cindy) and John (Carole). Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary Hobbins. He will be sadly missed by his granddogs Princess and Lilly. Joe was a fitter-welder in Large Motors at General Electric for 42 years. He was committed to workplace safety and for 25 years he served on the GE Health and Safety Committee. For many years he was also a member of the GE S & A Club. Joe loved sports of all kinds including golf, hockey, baseball and football. Most of all, he loved his family - he adored his wife and daughters and was so thrilled about his young grandkids. A public visitation and private service were held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. If so desired, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Ontario Trillium Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com