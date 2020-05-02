Peacefully at home with his family by his side at Cannington, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in his 82nd year. Joe was the beloved husband of Pauline; father of Simone (Gary), Mary Lee (Rob); loved grandfather of Clayton and Joline. Brother of Betty (Lloyd) and Bill. Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A graveside service and interment took place at Stouffville Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 2, 2020.