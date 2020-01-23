|
Passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 27. Joseph is the loving father of Tristian Newson. Joseph is survived by his father Joseph Smail, his mother Kelly McCulloch, and his brothers Jacob McCulloch and Tanner Teel. Joseph will be missed by extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Friday, January 24th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 25th at Mackey Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020