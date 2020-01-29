Home

Joseph Smail-McCulloch

Joseph Smail-McCulloch Obituary
Passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 27. Joseph is the loving father of Tristian Newson-MuCulloch. Joseph is survived by his father Joseph Smail, his mother Kelly McCulloch, and his brothers Jacob McCulloch and Tanner Tiel. Joseph will be missed by extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Thursday, January 30th from 6:00 - 800 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Friday, January 31st at Mackey Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 29, 2020
