Peacefully at Fenelon Court in Fenelon Falls on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Joan Whalen (nee Hannivan). Loving mother of David (Karen), Kim Boldt (Doug - predeceased) and Greg (Sheri). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jason (Carolanne), Stacey (Dylan), Melissa, Nicholas, Sydney and by his great-grandson Riley and great-granddaughters Kierra and Rogue. Also remembered and missed by many nieces and nephews. Joe was the last surviving son of the late William and Ethel Whalen. Predeceased by his brothers Nicholas, Claire, (Greta), William (Marie), Leonard (Kathy) and sisters Marie, Yvonne, Rita (Jim) and Ruth. Joe was a longtime employee of Miller Paving. He loved the outdoors, friends, his family and a good cocktail. Rest in Peace Dad. You deserve it. Private Visitation and Graveside Service A Private Visitation and Graveside Service will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644 Hwy. #35, Coboconk, Ontario (705) 454-3913. www.communityfuneralhomes.com