1/1
Joseph "Joe" Whalen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Fenelon Court in Fenelon Falls on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Joan Whalen (nee Hannivan). Loving mother of David (Karen), Kim Boldt (Doug - predeceased) and Greg (Sheri). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jason (Carolanne), Stacey (Dylan), Melissa, Nicholas, Sydney and by his great-grandson Riley and great-granddaughters Kierra and Rogue. Also remembered and missed by many nieces and nephews. Joe was the last surviving son of the late William and Ethel Whalen. Predeceased by his brothers Nicholas, Claire, (Greta), William (Marie), Leonard (Kathy) and sisters Marie, Yvonne, Rita (Jim) and Ruth. Joe was a longtime employee of Miller Paving. He loved the outdoors, friends, his family and a good cocktail. Rest in Peace Dad. You deserve it. Private Visitation and Graveside Service A Private Visitation and Graveside Service will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644 Hwy. #35, Coboconk, Ontario (705) 454-3913. www.communityfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved