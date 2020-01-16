|
In Loving Memory of a Special Son & Brother To lose someone so special Is really hard to bear It hardly seems believable that you're no longer there You left us far too early before your time, it seems and now you'll never have the chance to fulfill all those dreams However hard it is though we'll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought You always lived life to the full but ours won't be the same until the day when we can see your smiling face again. Missing you everyday - Love Mom, Kelly & Jake
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020