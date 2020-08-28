Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Joy was predeceased by her loving husband Elgin (2010). She will be forever loved and missed by her most precious daughter Tammy (Pat) and her grandchildren Shontelle (Bob) and Shawn (Jeni) as well as her great-grandchildren Sheyanne, Lily, Cambrie and Patrick. Joy was simply ageless and a force to be reckoned with, small but mighty, with a constant warmth that radiated from her. A void that will forever be in our hearts, but a lifetime of love and memories we are blessed with having had her in our lives. The world was truly a better place for every day she was on this earth, and anyone who had the privilege of meeting her was better for it. A special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Hospice Peterborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. A private ceremony was held at Highland Park Cemetery as per Joy's wishes.



