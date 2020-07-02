It is with great sadness that we announce that Joyce Aileen Moore, well-loved sister, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend, died suddenly but peacefully, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Kingston General Hospital. Joyce was social royalty wherever she lived. She had an incredible gift of drawing together a variety of people in friendship and lively conversation, usually accompanied by her favourite tipple of rye and water. She is already missed by her sister, Bid (Vivian), her grandchildren, Sarah and Ryan, their partners, Saneel and Erin, her daughters-in-law (past and present), Wendy and Lynda, and family and friends in Manitoba, Alberta, Waterloo, Lindsay, Ottawa, and British Columbia. Her baby great-grandson, Soren William, was an incredible gift in her life, bringing great joy and delight to her last days. She has been greeted home by the love of her life, husband Stew, her first joy, son Bill, and she has finally met up with her little great-grandson, Aarav. The family requests no flowers. To honour Joyce in this time of COVID restrictions, raise a glass in her memory and welcome others in friendship into your life. For those who wish to do more, donations to ALS Canada, 393 University Avenue, Suite 1701, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1E6 will be welcome. If possible, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall. IN CARE OF SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION SERVICE 613-389-7223 / 613-382-3683 Online condolences www.simplertimes.com