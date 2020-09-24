~ 1933 - 2020 ~ Passed away on September 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Bill for 65 years. Loving mother of Jerry (Carolyn), Brian (Debbie) and Karen. Grandma of Robert (Megan), Jeffrey (Victoria), Matthew (Alyssa) and Katelyn. Great Grandma of Rylen. Sister-in-law Emily (Tom) Bilwitch of Winnipeg. Loved by many nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation was held at Mackey Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m until time of service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay following. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.mackeys.ca