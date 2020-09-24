1/
Joyce Alice HEMMINGER
~ 1933 - 2020 ~ Passed away on September 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Bill for 65 years. Loving mother of Jerry (Carolyn), Brian (Debbie) and Karen. Grandma of Robert (Megan), Jeffrey (Victoria), Matthew (Alyssa) and Katelyn. Great Grandma of Rylen. Sister-in-law Emily (Tom) Bilwitch of Winnipeg. Loved by many nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation was held at Mackey Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m until time of service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay following. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
