1/
Joyce GORDON
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Joyce, originally from Bristol, England, in her 97th year. After serving in the RAF in WWII, Joyce moved to Lindsay, Ontario, and then to Bobcaygeon, where she made her home for many years. Recently, she relocated to Toronto to be closer to family. She is loved and will be missed by her children Anita Arseneau (Jim) of Toronto, and Anne Steacy (Pete) of Houston, Texas, daughter in law Susan Gordon of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, grandchildren Kristal Arseneau, Edward Arseneau (Sarah), Stacy Brown (Sean), Gavin Houser (R.J.), Rachael Lindteigen (Ty), and Alex Gordon, and great-grandchildren Jack Arseneau, Cameron, Allison and Riley Brown and Christopher Lindteigen. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Emily Price, husband Edward (Ted), and son Alan. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held when travel for the family is possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, which can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved