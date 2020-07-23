Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Joyce, originally from Bristol, England, in her 97th year. After serving in the RAF in WWII, Joyce moved to Lindsay, Ontario, and then to Bobcaygeon, where she made her home for many years. Recently, she relocated to Toronto to be closer to family. She is loved and will be missed by her children Anita Arseneau (Jim) of Toronto, and Anne Steacy (Pete) of Houston, Texas, daughter in law Susan Gordon of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, grandchildren Kristal Arseneau, Edward Arseneau (Sarah), Stacy Brown (Sean), Gavin Houser (R.J.), Rachael Lindteigen (Ty), and Alex Gordon, and great-grandchildren Jack Arseneau, Cameron, Allison and Riley Brown and Christopher Lindteigen. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Emily Price, husband Edward (Ted), and son Alan. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held when travel for the family is possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
, which can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-738-3222.