""Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." - Irish proverb Joyce (Ambrose) Little is no longer with us but she will live on in the memories and the hearts of all those who love her and whose lives she touched during her 74 years on this earth. Joyce was a strong, proud woman. Everyone who knew her well knows she made her own decisions. After a long, tiring battle with lung disease, she decided it was time to stop fighting. She died peacefully in her sleep in Peterborough Hospital during the early morning of June 4. Her husband and soulmate Melvin Little takes comfort in the memory of her strength, her stubborn resolve and her loving nature. She was the love of his life. She will be dearly missed by her immediate family: sisters Doreen Huddlestone and Evelyn Robson (and Evelyn's husband Wayne) Judy Ambrose (wife of deceased brother Douglas); her nephews Brian Robson (and his wife Karen), Kevin Robson (and his wife Jill) and Jeffery Huddlestone; and her nieces Patricia Huddlestone, Kim Chamberlain (and her husband Grant) and Virginia Ambrose. She will also be missed by her step-daughters Tami Chiarello and Brenda Grant, along with their husbands David Chiarello and Stephen Grant; her grandchildren Raine Chiarello, Caden Chiarello and Samantha Grant Frank (and her husband Tim); her sisters-in-law Marlene Gill (and her husband John) and Marie Carter (and her husband Bob) as well as their children Bradley Gill, Brett Gill (and his wife Susanne), Craig Gill, Michelle Gill Massey and Robert Carter (and his wife Megan). As a result of her vibrant and caring personality, Joyce forged a lot of special friendships throughout the course of her life. Two of her dearest friends were Susan and Leigh Mellow which she considered part of her extended family. Joyce and Melvin shared a passion for trailering and boating and were long-time members of the Canadian Power and Sail Squadron. For 25 years they collected friendships while travelling the highways and waterways of their home province of Ontario. Many long-lasting bonds were forged while sharing a glass of Mel and Joyce's home-made wine around campfires in their favourite provincial parks. Joyce's friend base extended beyond the human variety. She opened her heart and food stores to many stray cats, birds and other homeless or hungry critters. They will miss her dearly. Bear, Clancy and Rudy, Joyce's beloved dogs, will be glad to be able to take walks with her again and her cats Mystery, Hunter and Marmaduke will be grateful to have her lap to cuddle in once again.