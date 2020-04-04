|
|
Went to be with her Lord and Saviour on April 1, 2020 in her 71st year. Judy was predeceased by her parents, Doug and Evelyn Purdy in 2012. Left to mourn her unexpected passing, her husband and soul mate of almost 52 years, John Bouch. Her son Dan, his wife Barb; her daughter Kerry and her husband Frank; her grandchildren Matt (Ashley), Cody, Cheyenne, Jayden and Tyler. As well as her four great-grandchildren, Grace, Jade, Wesley and Greyson, all of whom she loved entirely with her whole heart. Private family graveside ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lifford Rd., Bethany, Ontario. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date, at Cambridge Street Baptist Church, Lindsay, Ontario. If desired, any donations can be made in honour of Judy, to Cambridge Street Baptist Church, Lindsay through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 4, 2020