Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy McAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy McAllister


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy McAllister Obituary
McAllister, Judy Born, May 31, 1949 in Fredericksburg Virginia, and passed peacefully April 12, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario. Judy came to Canada in 2003, and found her love and married husband George Milroy in 2017. Judy will be loved and missed by George and her whole family, and remembered by her church family in Lindsay. Sadly the current legislation prevents her family from having the service and gathering they desire. Judy's life was honoured and celebrated at a funeral service on Saturday, April 18th by only a few of her immediate family. Cremation followed. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -