Home

POWERED BY

Services
STODDART FUNERAL HOME
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Resources
More Obituaries for June FEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Doreen FEENEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Doreen FEENEY Obituary
entered into rest at the Orchard Villa LTC in Pickering on Monday, April 13, 2020. June (nee Duggan), in her 89th year, was the beloved wife of the late Sylvester Feeney (2004). Much loved mother and grandmother of Gary (Marion) Feeney and their children Robyn, Brian and Christine, Brian (Judi) Feeney and their children Benjamin and Shawn and great granddaughter Robbie and Karen (Kirk) Harvey and their children Amanda and Brandon. June is survived by her siblings Sharon and Ron and predeceased by siblings Charles (Chuck), James (Jimmy) and Albert. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. In keeping with our current social distancing environment, a private family interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations to the would be appreciated and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -