|
|
entered into rest at the Orchard Villa LTC in Pickering on Monday, April 13, 2020. June (nee Duggan), in her 89th year, was the beloved wife of the late Sylvester Feeney (2004). Much loved mother and grandmother of Gary (Marion) Feeney and their children Robyn, Brian and Christine, Brian (Judi) Feeney and their children Benjamin and Shawn and great granddaughter Robbie and Karen (Kirk) Harvey and their children Amanda and Brandon. June is survived by her siblings Sharon and Ron and predeceased by siblings Charles (Chuck), James (Jimmy) and Albert. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. In keeping with our current social distancing environment, a private family interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations to the would be appreciated and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020