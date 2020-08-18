1/1
Karen Alexene SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Karen at the age of 74, is the beloved wife of Roy Scott for 56 years of marriage. Loving Mom of Tracie Scott and Sandra Bacon (Fred). Cherished Nana of 5 and Great-Nana of 6. Dear sister of Janice Jamieson, Terry Olsen and Randy Olsen. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Karen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved