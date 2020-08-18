Passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Karen at the age of 74, is the beloved wife of Roy Scott for 56 years of marriage. Loving Mom of Tracie Scott and Sandra Bacon (Fred). Cherished Nana of 5 and Great-Nana of 6. Dear sister of Janice Jamieson, Terry Olsen and Randy Olsen. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Karen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com