Passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 84.Lorraine was born in L'Amable, ON. She is survived by her children Greg Demelis (Danette) and Jennifer Plouffe (Jeff); grandchildren, Nikki, Ben, Jack, Dana and Jill; sister Donna Chamberlain of Bailieboro, ON; sister Joan Whyte-Elliott of Fenelon Falls and brother Paul Whyte of Bancroft. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. While living in Richmond Hill, ON, Lorraine, Gene, Greg and Jennifer, enjoyed countless weekends with family on Baptiste Lake as well as in L'Amable and Fenelon Falls. Lorraine and Gene moved to Bobcaygeon in 2001 and Lorraine spent her last five years in Fenelon Falls, ON. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Gene Demelis, born in Toronto, father Manley Whyte, born in Bessemer, ON and mother Helen (Green) Whyte, born in Maynooth, ON, as well as siblings Gerry Whyte, Gord Whyte, Wayne Whyte and Doreen Hickey. Cremation will take place and Lorraine will be laid to rest in St. Andrew's United Church Cemetery in L'Amable, ON. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. To leave condolences, share a story or a photo or make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
or charity of your choice
please visit www:jardinefuneralhome.com