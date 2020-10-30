Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday October 24, 2020, at the age of 71. Beloved wife to the late John O'Donnell and former spouse to William (Bill) Hickey. Devoted mother to Cherry Lynn Mouland and Jason Hickey. Cherished Grandmother to Abigail Mouland and Audrey Lee. Loving sister to Annette Murphy and Paul Walsh. Predeceased by her parents Edward (Ted) Walsh and Veronica Walsh (nee Faux) sisters Eileen Little and Loretta Lincoln and brothers Gary Walsh, Frank Walsh, and Brian Walsh. She will be remembered fondly by her best friends Kathy Latulippe and Fern Latour. Kathy was a loving mother and she was a wonderful woman with a good heart. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough through the funeral home and condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca