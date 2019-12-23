|
|
Suddenly on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 43. Beloved daughter of Bob Campbell (Susan) and Pat Leahy. Loving mother of Annabell Campbell and Desmond Gibbs. Cherished sister of Colleen Stewart (John), Heather Silvestri (Shawn), Sarah Sharp (Philip Halteman), Braden Root-McCaig and Jared Root-McCaig. Cherished granddaughter of Elizabeth Campbell. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, Howard Gibbs, Brandon Delaney and her many friends. There will be a Reception held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In memory of Kathleen, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Fourcast would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News from Dec. 23, 2019 to Dec. 21, 2020