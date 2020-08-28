Peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in her 71st year. Kathy was the beloved wife of Kaps Hara of Fenelon Falls. Dear step mother of Nolan (Aysegul), Peter (Ruth), and Robert (Jennifer). Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Barbara Wells (Gerry Strong) and Lori (Ron Kitchener ). Private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Kathy's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com