Entered into rest at the Country Estates on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 93. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Keith Hobden for 69 years. Survived by her sister June. Predeceased her brothers Rae, Stan and Elgin and sisters Olga, Norma, Dora, Verna and Jean. Proud mother of Gail Robertson (Don) and Beth McTaggart (Steve), both predeceased. Cherished grandmother of Kim McLean (Scott) and Richard Robertson (Jennifer), and great-grandmother to Owen Clarke, Sam McLean and Tegan Robertson. Special thanks to Shari Redmond for the care she provided Joyce. There will be a private family service at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street Lindsay with interment at Riverside Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, may be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca