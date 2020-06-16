It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kathleen (Kathy) at her home in Beaverton, on Monday June 8, 2020 at the age of 62. Born in Oban, Scotland, Kathleen was the beloved wife to Thomas O'Hare of 44 years. Daughter to the late Michael and Margaret Quigley. Loving mother to Shannon (John) and Marc. Very proud nana to Ayden, Corey, Leah and Aaliyah. Lovingly remembered by her sister Isabel McNab, Corby England, as well by her sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a kind, compassionate and loving woman who doted over her family especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. Due to current circumstances, the family will have a private service and cremation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.