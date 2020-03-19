|
|
September 1955 - March 2020 Kathleen (Kathy) Charlwood passed away peacefully in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on March 7, 2020 at the age of 64 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Kathleen leaves her husband Dean, children Krista (John) and Thomas (Megan), and grandchildren, Grace, Mari-Jane and Paul, siblings Martin (Jennifer) Deveny and Anne (Dale) Cotton. She is predeceased by her parents Eunice Deveny and Anthony (Thomas) Deveny. Kathleen loved the theatre and was a local star in her previous town of Lindsay, Ontario, having starred in countless musicals and theatre productions both on and off the stage. She never let her MS discourage her. Kathleen was also a devoted volunteer for the MS society. Her family and friends will be celebrating her life in a private service both in Abbotsford, B.C. and Ontario. Please email [email protected] for condolences and further information about services. She may have had her final curtain call on this earth, but she is now tap dancing in heaven watching over her family. She will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020