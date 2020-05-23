Kathryn Elizabeth "Kay" Dorgan
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Kathryn Dorgan in her 86th year was the beloved wife of the late Timothy (2008) and treasured daughter of the late Daisy Gammon (1997). Mom will be sadly missed by Tim and Debbie of Manilla, Jim at home, Tom and Donna of Janetville, Bruce and Amarilis at home, Kelly and John of Douro, Steve and Joanne of Janetville, Barb and Gary of Reaboro and predeceased by her son Brian (1984) and her daughter Lisa (1968). Lovingly remembered by her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Kay will also be missed by her two surviving brothers-in-law Ivan Wall and Frank Richards. Interment will take place at St. Luke's Cemetery, Downeyville on Saturday, May 23rd. A Mass will take place at St. Luke's Church at a later date once the provincial guideline change for public gatherings. The family would like to thank Para-med home care providers and nurses especially Karen and Dr. Steven Hainer for their compassion and guidance for allowing us to be able to have Mom home for her final week. If desired, a memorial donation to St. Luke's Hall Restoration Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Interment
St. Luke's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

