Passed away peacefully at her home on January 18, 2020 in her 55th year. Survived by Richard Douglas, her loving spouse of 35 years, Johnathan Ronald her wonderful son and her beautiful daughter Kandace Kathyrn Parker (Ian). Dear grandmother of Ryan David Richard Parker. Survived by her parents Ronald and Lenore Pearson and her mother in-law Ethel Windrem. Also survived by her siblings Timothy Allan (Sharon), James Robert, Ronald Edward and Janet Lynnn (Gregory) and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was a partner of BDO LLP, Peterborough. Past chair of the Chamber of Commerce, Peterborough. Former Woman in Business of the Year for the Greater Peterborough Area and past Chair of the Policy Board of BDO Canada LLP. There will be a celebration of Kathy's life January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. with eulogies at 3:30 p.m. at the Baxter Creek Golf and Country Club located at 1702 Cedar Valley Road, Fraserville. Condolences to the family may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca. If desired, donations to Kawartha Food Share would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020