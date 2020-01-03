Home

Keith Allen Hobden Obituary
Entered into rest at home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 89. Keith was the beloved husband of Joyce Hobden (Cowling) for 69 years. Son of the late Allen and Nellie Hobden. Proud father of Gail Robertson (Don) and Beth McTaggart (Steve), both predeceased. Cherished grandfather of Kim McLean (Scott) and Richard Robertson (Jennifer), and great-grandfather to Owen Clarke and Tegan Robertson. Keith loved Belgian horses. He was an avid and well respected horseman, and continued to own horses to his final day. There will be a private service at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street Lindsay with interment at Riverside Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the Central Canadian Horse Pulling Association, Ontario Belgian Horse Association or the may be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca.
